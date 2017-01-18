Watching the Super Bowl is the Sunday Funday to top all Sunday Fundays.

Bars are filled to the brim, food and drink specials abound and, win or lose, you can still have fun.

So, on Feb. 5, lock down your plans to watch the players take the field -- and Lady Gaga take the stage for halftime -- at these local spots.

Mastro's Steakhouse If you're looking for a high-end Super Bowl experience, midtown steakhouse Mastro's will be airing the game while serving up its signature eats and drinks. Try appetizers like the seafood tower and crabcakes, while sipping on signature cocktails including The Mastro Classic Martini, the Skinny Diablo and the Silver Paloma. (1285 Avenue of the Americas, Manhattan, 4 to 10 p.m., mastrosrestaurants.com) (Credit: Mastro's Steakhouse) If you're looking for a high-end Super Bowl experience, midtown steakhouse Mastro's will be airing the game while serving up its signature eats and drinks. Try appetizers like the seafood tower and crabcakes, while sipping on signature cocktails including The Mastro Classic Martini, the Skinny Diablo and the Silver Paloma. (1285 Avenue of the Americas, Manhattan, 4 to 10 p.m., mastrosrestaurants.com) (Credit: Mastro's Steakhouse)

Village Pourhouse Head to the East Village sports bar to watch the game, with $120 coolers of Budweiser and Bud Light, $35 Shotgun buckets and more, all-day bucket and pitcher specials. The bar will celebrate Super Bowl Sunday with the game playing on all of its screens. (Village Pourhouse, 64 Third Ave., Manhattan, villagepourhouse.com) (Credit: Village Pourhouse via Facebook) Head to the East Village sports bar to watch the game, with $120 coolers of Budweiser and Bud Light, $35 Shotgun buckets and more, all-day bucket and pitcher specials. The bar will celebrate Super Bowl Sunday with the game playing on all of its screens. (Village Pourhouse, 64 Third Ave., Manhattan, villagepourhouse.com) (Credit: Village Pourhouse via Facebook)

SideBAR This Union Square bar is offering some bubbly deals for its Super Bowl patrons. Get a Bubble Bucket ($40) and make your own mimosas, with the five included individual bottles of prosecco and orange juice. (118 E. 15th St., Manhattan, reservations are strongly encouraged, sidebarny.com) (Credit: SideBAR) This Union Square bar is offering some bubbly deals for its Super Bowl patrons. Get a Bubble Bucket ($40) and make your own mimosas, with the five included individual bottles of prosecco and orange juice. (118 E. 15th St., Manhattan, reservations are strongly encouraged, sidebarny.com) (Credit: SideBAR)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Boulton & Watt This East Village bar will be screening the Super Bowl on seven TVs throughout, with all draft beer going for $7. Boulton & Watt will also be serving up $9 picklebacks, nachos and wings specials, as well as $20 growlers of brews representing the teams playing in the big game. (5 Avenue A, Manhattan, doors open at 10 a.m., boultonandwattnyc.com) (Credit: Boulton & Watt) This East Village bar will be screening the Super Bowl on seven TVs throughout, with all draft beer going for $7. Boulton & Watt will also be serving up $9 picklebacks, nachos and wings specials, as well as $20 growlers of brews representing the teams playing in the big game. (5 Avenue A, Manhattan, doors open at 10 a.m., boultonandwattnyc.com) (Credit: Boulton & Watt)

Professor Thom's Regardless of the teams heading into the Super Bowl, Professor Thom's is planning on representing its New England roots -- no matter what -- by handing out Patriots-inspired T-shirts to the first 20 customers. If you come to the bar sporting New England gear, you'll receive a free Champagne toast during the National Anthem. Enjoy specials from Harpoon, Downeast Cider House and Sam Adams throughout game day. (219 Second Ave., Manhattan, doors open at noon, professorthoms.com) (Credit: Professor Thom's) Regardless of the teams heading into the Super Bowl, Professor Thom's is planning on representing its New England roots -- no matter what -- by handing out Patriots-inspired T-shirts to the first 20 customers. If you come to the bar sporting New England gear, you'll receive a free Champagne toast during the National Anthem. Enjoy specials from Harpoon, Downeast Cider House and Sam Adams throughout game day. (219 Second Ave., Manhattan, doors open at noon, professorthoms.com) (Credit: Professor Thom's)

Warren77 Wings are a party staple for Super Bowl Sunday, and TriBeCa's Warren77 will be offering them for $1 each before kickoff. The pub's party, hosted by a yet-to-be-announced pro athlete, will feature specials on its shareable cocktail menu, from a Moscow Mule to a Negroni. (77 Warren St., Manhattan, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., warren77nyc.com) (Credit: Warren77) Wings are a party staple for Super Bowl Sunday, and TriBeCa's Warren77 will be offering them for $1 each before kickoff. The pub's party, hosted by a yet-to-be-announced pro athlete, will feature specials on its shareable cocktail menu, from a Moscow Mule to a Negroni. (77 Warren St., Manhattan, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., warren77nyc.com) (Credit: Warren77)