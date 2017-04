Even if you’ve never been to Tone House, you’ve probably heard that it’s considered the hardest workout in the city. For an intro to its movement training, there’s TH 101, offered regularly at its NoMad location. The class is recommended for those new to the studio, with extra instruction and demos built into the hour-long session. In general, the studio recommends taking at least three intro sessions before moving on to its normal training schedule. Athletes can find even more specialized intro classes, from core to total body, at Tone House’s Upper East Side location in NYSC Lab. $40/class; NoMad, 32 E. 31st St., 646-453-6633, UES, 1231 Third Ave., 646-492-5980, tonehouse.com