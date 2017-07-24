Although Vail may be synonymous with hitting the slopes, the ski town nestled in the Rocky Mountains just two hours from Denver has plenty to do in the warmer months as well. Mountain hiking and biking and quirky activities like goat yoga are just some of the outdoorsy fun.

SCENIC HIKE

Grab your boots for a hike up one of Vail Mountain’s summer trails, such as the intermediate Berry Picker Trail. Sights include grassy fields, aspen groves and the columbine, Colorado’s state flower, along the three-mile trail (one way).

LLAMA GUIDE

For an off-the-beaten-path hiking experience, try llama trekking with Paragon Guides, which pairs hikers with a llama to meander through Colorado’s Western Slope backcountry. The pack animals will carry hiker’s gear, as well as food for a picnic in the aspen groves. From $298; 970-926-5299, paragonguides.com

GONDOLA RIDE

Take a scenic ride up the mountain via a gondola, with locations in Lionshead Village and Vail Village. At the top, take in views of Vail Valley and nearby snowcapped mountains. Runs June-October, unlimited all-day access $36/adults, $31/seniors, $18/ages 4-12 (FREE with paying adult); 970-754 8245, vail.com

GOAT YOGA

Find your center amid a gaggle of miniature goats at Vail Stables. During its hourlong outdoor goat yoga class, an instructor will guide attendees through poses as a dozen or so goats nuzzle and bleat in this unique experience. $40/class; 915 Spraddle Creek Rd., 855-743-3824, vailstables.com

FARMERS MARKET

Make time to peruse Vail Village’s downtown shopping district, where every Sunday during the summer, its main drag, Meadow Drive, plays host to a large farmers market — selling food, clothing, jewelry and more — plus an art show. Runs June-October; East Meadow Drive, 970-401-3320, vailfarmersmarket.com