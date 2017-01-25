Let’s face it: Valentine’s Day isn’t for everyone. Heart-shaped boxes of chocolate and a dozen roses may not be your cup of tea -- whether if it's because you're trying to avoid the not-so-subtle reminder of your singledom, or simply find the holiday a bit too cheesy.

So if you want to avoid the worst of Valentine's Day, New York isn’t a bad place to be.

We’ve roundup of some of the best events around the city that will be sure to make your Valentine's Day the opposite of corny.

Learn about love from children If you want to spend your Valentine's Day learning to love again, head to Pete's Candy Store in Williamsburg, where a 6-year-old and a 7-year-old will school you on your relationship issues. Dr. Lopez and Dr. Bubbles, with their years of expertise on the subject, will give audience members some advice on love. (Pete's Candy Store, 709 Lorimer St., Brooklyn, 6 p.m., free, petescandystore.com) (Credit: © Jamie Hook) If you want to spend your Valentine's Day learning to love again, head to Pete's Candy Store in Williamsburg, where a 6-year-old and a 7-year-old will school you on your relationship issues. Dr. Lopez and Dr. Bubbles, with their years of expertise on the subject, will give audience members some advice on love. (Pete's Candy Store, 709 Lorimer St., Brooklyn, 6 p.m., free, petescandystore.com) (Credit: © Jamie Hook)

Get your trivia on at Videology Valentine's Day falls on a Tuesday this year, so many bars are sticking to their typical weekday activities. That includes Videology Bar & Cinema, which hosts a trivia night fit for film buffs. Head to the bar with some friends -- teams have a maximum of six -- to show of your cinema knowledge. (308 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn, 8:30 p.m., free, videologybarandcinema.com) (Credit: Videology Bar & Cinema) Valentine's Day falls on a Tuesday this year, so many bars are sticking to their typical weekday activities. That includes Videology Bar & Cinema, which hosts a trivia night fit for film buffs. Head to the bar with some friends -- teams have a maximum of six -- to show of your cinema knowledge. (308 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn, 8:30 p.m., free, videologybarandcinema.com) (Credit: Videology Bar & Cinema)

Go grunge at Arlene's Grocery If your looking for something to drown out anything and everything Valentine's Day, this concert may do the trick. Head to downtown's Arlene's Grocery for a night of music, featuring psychedelic grunge band,Citris. Also taking the stage are Betamax, Danny Christmas, Amira B and Flapjak. (95 Stanton St., Manhattan, 7 p.m., $8, ticketfly.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Roger Kisby) If your looking for something to drown out anything and everything Valentine's Day, this concert may do the trick. Head to downtown's Arlene's Grocery for a night of music, featuring psychedelic grunge band,Citris. Also taking the stage are Betamax, Danny Christmas, Amira B and Flapjak. (95 Stanton St., Manhattan, 7 p.m., $8, ticketfly.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Roger Kisby)

Tearin' Up My Heart: A '90s Valentine Dance Party Get nostalgic at this Williamsburg dance party that's a great option for groups of friends planning to spend Valentine's Day together. Dress up in your '90s best and hear tunes from the era at this all-night event. (Rough Trade NYC, 64 N. 9th St., Brooklyn, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., $5, facebook.com) (Credit: Emily Tan) Get nostalgic at this Williamsburg dance party that's a great option for groups of friends planning to spend Valentine's Day together. Dress up in your '90s best and hear tunes from the era at this all-night event. (Rough Trade NYC, 64 N. 9th St., Brooklyn, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., $5, facebook.com) (Credit: Emily Tan)

Valentine's Vino-yasa Make Valentine's Day about self-care with this wine-infused yoga class at Area Yoga. Prerna Bhatia and Lauren Ross will lead this vinyasa flow class -- open to all levels -- that will be followed by some much-needed V-Day wine and dessert. (389 Court St., Brooklyn, 6 to 8 p.m., $25 to $30, facebook.com/events) (Credit: Area Yoga) Make Valentine's Day about self-care with this wine-infused yoga class at Area Yoga. Prerna Bhatia and Lauren Ross will lead this vinyasa flow class -- open to all levels -- that will be followed by some much-needed V-Day wine and dessert. (389 Court St., Brooklyn, 6 to 8 p.m., $25 to $30, facebook.com/events) (Credit: Area Yoga)

Boycott Valentine's Day Pub Run Whether you're single and trying to avoid the Valentine's Day crowd or a couple merely against pricy prix-fixe dinner deals, try out Brooklyn Running Company's V-Day pub run. The event will take attendees from Williamsburg's Rocka Rolla to Greenpoint's Oak & Iron. (Brooklyn Running Company, 222 Grand St., 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., $20, eventbrite.com) (Credit: Brooklyn Running Company ) Whether you're single and trying to avoid the Valentine's Day crowd or a couple merely against pricy prix-fixe dinner deals, try out Brooklyn Running Company's V-Day pub run. The event will take attendees from Williamsburg's Rocka Rolla to Greenpoint's Oak & Iron. (Brooklyn Running Company, 222 Grand St., 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., $20, eventbrite.com) (Credit: Brooklyn Running Company )

Valentine’s Day Essentials: Coloring & Candy Though you may hate happy couples, who doesn't love the sweetest part of Valentine's Day (candy)? Head to The Strand's Rare Book Room for a chocolate tasting and coloring session. Enjoy sweets from Bushwick's Fine & Raw while getting creative with some cat-themed coloring pages. (828 Broadway, Manhattan 7 to 9 p.m., $15, facebook.com/events) (Credit: Strand Bookstore) Though you may hate happy couples, who doesn't love the sweetest part of Valentine's Day (candy)? Head to The Strand's Rare Book Room for a chocolate tasting and coloring session. Enjoy sweets from Bushwick's Fine & Raw while getting creative with some cat-themed coloring pages. (828 Broadway, Manhattan 7 to 9 p.m., $15, facebook.com/events) (Credit: Strand Bookstore)

Dance the night away for a good cause Sure, this benefit show has a Valentine's Day theme -- "Village of Love" -- but the love will be focused on Planned Parenthood, where 100 percent of proceeds will be going. Enjoy live performances from Reigning Sound, Kid Congo Powers and many more. DJs Ian Svenonius and Jonathan Toubin will round out the night. (Music Hall of Williamsburg, 66 N. 6th St., Brooklyn, 6:30 pm. to 1:30 a.m., $20, facebook.com/events) (Credit: New York Night Train) Sure, this benefit show has a Valentine's Day theme -- "Village of Love" -- but the love will be focused on Planned Parenthood, where 100 percent of proceeds will be going. Enjoy live performances from Reigning Sound, Kid Congo Powers and many more. DJs Ian Svenonius and Jonathan Toubin will round out the night. (Music Hall of Williamsburg, 66 N. 6th St., Brooklyn, 6:30 pm. to 1:30 a.m., $20, facebook.com/events) (Credit: New York Night Train)

