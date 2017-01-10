Have a day off work? Nosh on cheeses from around the globe, shop comic collectibles and sip on locally themed cocktails in Queens.

Forest Hills, about 30 minutes from midtown via the E train, is a quiet neighborhood perfect for those who want to escape Manhattan without leaving it too far behind.

Spend the day in Forest Hills when you just want to eat good Italian food, explore beautiful homes and shop until your wallet breaks.

Carbo-load at Gotta Getta Bagel Start your day at family-run Forest Hills breakfast establishment Gotta Getta Bagel. Located at 107-09 71st Ave., the bagel shop has been filling locals and visitors alike with their morning dose of carbs since 1996. "Every day there is some kind of action going on here," said Dimitri Nektalov, who has been the manager for the past 10 years. But, he recommends dropping by on a Wednesday to take advantage of the half-off bagel deal: half-a-dozen for $7.50. (Credit: Gotta Getta Bagel) Start your day at family-run Forest Hills breakfast establishment Gotta Getta Bagel. Located at 107-09 71st Ave., the bagel shop has been filling locals and visitors alike with their morning dose of carbs since 1996. "Every day there is some kind of action going on here," said Dimitri Nektalov, who has been the manager for the past 10 years. But, he recommends dropping by on a Wednesday to take advantage of the half-off bagel deal: half-a-dozen for $7.50. (Credit: Gotta Getta Bagel)

Power through a walking tour of Forest Hills Gardens From the bagel store, walk south down 71st Avenue, under the LIRR train pass, through Station Square and enter the beautiful Forest Hills Gardens. Spend the afternoon exploring and admiring the 175-acre community, comprised of winding sidewalks, Tudor-style homes, churches and private streets. The area was co-designed by Frederick Law Olmsted Jr. in 1909. Fun fact: Olmsted Jr.'s father co-designed Central Park. (Credit: Emilio Guerra) From the bagel store, walk south down 71st Avenue, under the LIRR train pass, through Station Square and enter the beautiful Forest Hills Gardens. Spend the afternoon exploring and admiring the 175-acre community, comprised of winding sidewalks, Tudor-style homes, churches and private streets. The area was co-designed by Frederick Law Olmsted Jr. in 1909. Fun fact: Olmsted Jr.'s father co-designed Central Park. (Credit: Emilio Guerra)

Browse the shelves at Royal Collectibles Keep wandering down to Metropolitan Avenue for some shopping at one of Royal Collectibles' two neighboring locations. The comic shop, at 96-01 Metropolitan Ave., has been open since 1992 and just so happens to be in Spider-Man's hometown. "We like to find things that are different and unique," manager Diane Lazauskas said, pointing to a Christmas tree covered in handmade ornaments. On the shop's shelves, you'll find anything from vintage collectibles (like a 1944 Batman comic and old My Little Pony dolls) to locally made crafts and popular Funko Pop toys. (Credit: Meghan Giannotta) Keep wandering down to Metropolitan Avenue for some shopping at one of Royal Collectibles' two neighboring locations. The comic shop, at 96-01 Metropolitan Ave., has been open since 1992 and just so happens to be in Spider-Man's hometown. "We like to find things that are different and unique," manager Diane Lazauskas said, pointing to a Christmas tree covered in handmade ornaments. On the shop's shelves, you'll find anything from vintage collectibles (like a 1944 Batman comic and old My Little Pony dolls) to locally made crafts and popular Funko Pop toys. (Credit: Meghan Giannotta)

Nosh on Italian at Nick's Pizza Fuel up at Nick's Pizza before hitting the shops on Austin Avenue. Nick's, located at 108-26 Ascan Ave., has been a staple in Forest Hills for the past 22 years, owner Gus Giannajoulis said. The spot's most popular thin-crust pie is topped with pepperoni and mushrooms and priced at $17.50. Pictured: A custom-ordered pepperoni, olive and anchovy pie. (Credit: Meghan Giannotta) Fuel up at Nick's Pizza before hitting the shops on Austin Avenue. Nick's, located at 108-26 Ascan Ave., has been a staple in Forest Hills for the past 22 years, owner Gus Giannajoulis said. The spot's most popular thin-crust pie is topped with pepperoni and mushrooms and priced at $17.50. Pictured: A custom-ordered pepperoni, olive and anchovy pie. (Credit: Meghan Giannotta)

Window shop along Austin Avenue Or really, just shop. There's a mix of mom-and-pop and smaller shops, like Jacklyn's Boutique and Bolton's, as well as big brand-name retailers, including Banana Republic, Victoria's Secret, Sephora and Target, along the main shopping strips on Union Turnpike, Austin Street and Metropolitan Avenue. Hopefully you brought your wallet. (Credit: Meghan Giannotta) Or really, just shop. There's a mix of mom-and-pop and smaller shops, like Jacklyn's Boutique and Bolton's, as well as big brand-name retailers, including Banana Republic, Victoria's Secret, Sephora and Target, along the main shopping strips on Union Turnpike, Austin Street and Metropolitan Avenue. Hopefully you brought your wallet. (Credit: Meghan Giannotta)

Feel worldly at Cheese of the World Channel your inner foodie and taste cheeses from around the globe at Cheese of the World. Though the shop sells more than 250 cheeses from France, Switzerland, Italy and beyond, its most popular remains the aged Gouda. It's been serving dairy-loving New Yorkers at 71-48 Austin St. for nearly 60 years. (Credit: Meghan Giannotta) Channel your inner foodie and taste cheeses from around the globe at Cheese of the World. Though the shop sells more than 250 cheeses from France, Switzerland, Italy and beyond, its most popular remains the aged Gouda. It's been serving dairy-loving New Yorkers at 71-48 Austin St. for nearly 60 years. (Credit: Meghan Giannotta)

Insider tip: The Q23 doubles as a tour bus If you're tired from all of that walking, take the Q23 bus for a lazy tourist's guide to the neighborhood. The bus takes you along Austin Street, through Forest Hills Gardens and down along Metropolitan Avenue. (Credit: Meghan Giannotta) If you're tired from all of that walking, take the Q23 bus for a lazy tourist's guide to the neighborhood. The bus takes you along Austin Street, through Forest Hills Gardens and down along Metropolitan Avenue. (Credit: Meghan Giannotta)

Drink and dine at Alberto’s Drop by Alberto Restaurant, located at 98-31 Metropolitan Ave., for a family-friendly vibe and excellent pasta. Owners Roberto and Silvana Chiappelloni know Italian -- they opened the restaurant after moving to New York City from Piacenza, Italy. (Credit: Alberto’s) Drop by Alberto Restaurant, located at 98-31 Metropolitan Ave., for a family-friendly vibe and excellent pasta. Owners Roberto and Silvana Chiappelloni know Italian -- they opened the restaurant after moving to New York City from Piacenza, Italy. (Credit: Alberto’s)

See a show at Forest Hills Stadium If you decide to explore the neighborhood on a day there's a performer playing Forest Hills Stadium, you're in luck. Big names, like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan, have performed at the venue at 1 Tennis Place, which was formerly the home of the U. S. Open. The venue was abandoned in the '90s and after heavy restoration, it welcomed performers back to its stage in 2014. Scheduled so far for 2017: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers for a two-night run on July 26 and 27. (Credit: Doug Kuntz) If you decide to explore the neighborhood on a day there's a performer playing Forest Hills Stadium, you're in luck. Big names, like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan, have performed at the venue at 1 Tennis Place, which was formerly the home of the U. S. Open. The venue was abandoned in the '90s and after heavy restoration, it welcomed performers back to its stage in 2014. Scheduled so far for 2017: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers for a two-night run on July 26 and 27. (Credit: Doug Kuntz)

Raise a glass at the Station House Thirsty? Sip on hundreds of craft beers, whiskey and cocktails at the the Station House, at 106-11 71st Ave. One of Forest Hills' few bars, it was opened by co-owner Steve Elkins in 2013. Try the Queens Collins, since you're in Queens and all. It's a blend of Queens Courage Old Tom gin, Gilka, Kümmel and lemon, priced at $10. (Credit: Station House) Thirsty? Sip on hundreds of craft beers, whiskey and cocktails at the the Station House, at 106-11 71st Ave. One of Forest Hills' few bars, it was opened by co-owner Steve Elkins in 2013. Try the Queens Collins, since you're in Queens and all. It's a blend of Queens Courage Old Tom gin, Gilka, Kümmel and lemon, priced at $10. (Credit: Station House)