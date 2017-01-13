Willing to brave the G train? If you're looking for waterfront views, great bars and independently owned businesses, hightail it to Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

The historically Polish neighborhood has in recent years seen an influx of 20- and 30-somethings from all backgrounds, bringing with them a deluge of cocktail bars and brunch spots (in classic millennial fashion). But the Polish influence has endured -- you're not going to want to leave Greenpoint without digging into a plate of pierogis and kielbasa.

Here are our picks for spending sunrise to sunset in the northernmost Brooklyn neighborhood.

Skip Starbucks and sip local coffee Why settle for a standard cup of Starbucks when you can support one of Brooklyn's local businesses? Upright Coffee, at 860 Manhattan Ave., is a tiny, standing-room-only sort of space, but its locally roasted coffee packs a big punch. We're partial to the creamy cold brew, but if that's not your thing, Upright features a solid menu of cappuccino, espresso and beyond. If you're looking for somewhere to sit and sip your coffee, check out Café Grumpy (pictured), at 193 Meserole Ave., best known for its role in HBO's "Girls." Yes, that's the same cafe that Ray runs (and that Shoshanna later rebrands as an anti-hipster locale to boost business). (Credit: Café Grumpy)

Sate your sweet tooth at Peter Pan Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop has been a staple in the Greenpoint community since the 1950s, and it's been operated by its current owners, husband-and wife duo Christos and Donna Siafakas, since the '90s. They've maintained Peter Pan's decades-old feel, with its checkered floors and counter seating, and the prices hearken back to another time, too: Doughnuts cost $1.10 and a cup of coffee is $1 (cash only). (Credit: Matt Reysen)

Take in the view at Transmitter Park Hope you took your coffee and doughnut(s) to go. Enjoy them at Greenpoint's Transmitter Park, which opened in 2012 and has been offering gorgeous views of the Manhattan skyline ever since. It's the perfect place to people-watch: You'll catch locals fishing off the pier, families enjoying the playground and 20-somethings lounging on the grass, especially on warmer days. In the summer, Transmitter Park often hosts free movie nights and is a prime spot to enjoy the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks over the East River. (Credit: Jamie Reysen)

Brunch like a champion at Anella Greenpoint is brimming with top-notch brunch spots -- there's French eatery Le Gamin for all your croque madame needs and American restaurant Esme, which serves a to-die-for savory parmesan French toast (served with tomato-braised kale and poached eggs). But poultry enthusiasts should head to Anella, located at 222 Franklin St., which serves up the neighborhood's best fried chicken sandwich -- topped with jalapeño honey butter, white gravy and coleslaw. It's worth the $13 and the seemingly endless calories. In warmer weather, ask to sit outside: The gorgeous backyard feels like a secret garden, located far, far away from the city. (Credit: Jamie Reysen)

Browse guitars at Pentatonic Pentatonic, at 139 Franklin St., is a musician's dream: Brooklyn's self-proclaimed "wildest guitar shop" has hundreds of new, used and vintage instruments for sale. In the market for a guitar? Stop in, chat with the highly knowledgeable staff and test out some of the merch. (Credit: Pentatonic)

Peruse paperbacks or join a book club at WORD When was the last time you patronized a brick-and-mortar bookstore? Give the Amazon Prime account a rest and take a look around WORD, an independently owned bookstore, located at 126 Franklin St. But WORD is more than just a place to buy books -- it offers author readings, writing workshops and three book clubs, including the "Gilmore Girls"-themed one. This quirky club, which meets on the fourth Sunday of every month, brings Stars Hollow to Brooklyn as it discusses "books important in the Gilmore Girls universe," according to the website. Next on the list: Nora Ephron's "I Feel Bad about My Neck: And Other Thoughts on Being a Woman," to be discussed on Jan. 22, followed by Cheryl Strayed's "Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail," which will be the topic at the Feb. 26 meet-up. (Credit: WORD Brooklyn via Facebook)

Hit Habitat for happy hour Spend happy hour at Habitat, located at 988 Manhattan Ave., where you can enjoy a rotating selection of craft beers paired with tasty bar food staples. Try the wings -- listed on the menu as "the best in Brooklyn" (they're pretty fantastic) -- the mac and cheese (which is $5 during happy hour) or a make-your-own burger (the one pictured above has caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, bacon and avocado). Happy hour runs weekdays from 4 to 7 p.m., with select drafts for $4 and well drinks for $3. (Credit: Jamie Reysen)

Get competitive at Black Rabbit Hole up with your friends in one of the booths at Black Rabbit, located at 91 Greenpoint Ave., where you can easily spend hours playing the bar's many games -- from Scrabble to Connect Four to Sorry. On Tuesdays between 8 and 10 p.m., try your hand at "the world's nerdiest trivia night" -- the winner gets a $25 bar tab. (Credit: Black Rabbit)

Dig into classic Polish dishes at Karczma There's always a wait at Karczma, which has been serving up traditional Polish fare for nearly a decade at 136 Greenpoint Ave., but the wait is well worth it. The surprisingly affordable restaurant, designed to resemble a farmhouse, is a great introduction to Polish food: Get an order of pierogis ($8) plus a "plate of Polish specialties," which offers you a bit of everything -- potato pancakes, Polish kielbasa, hunter's stew, stuffed cabbage and, yes, more pierogis -- for just $13. (Credit: Karczma)

Have a nightcap at Moonlight Mile, Greenpoint's whiskey bar Sure, Moonlight Mile has a solid list of beers and a small selection of wines, but it's really all about the whiskey here: There are 200 types to choose from (and the bar doesn't serve any other liquor). Choose from a number of specialty whiskey cocktails, like The Greenpoint Sour -- High West Double Rye Whiskey, lemon juice, homemade simple syrup, egg white and blueberry port. (Credit: Melissa Kravitz)

Or plot a 'Search Party' of your own at Ramona Ramona, at 113 Franklin St., was a go-to bar for Greenpoint residents long before Dory and her crew started frequenting the spot in "Search Party" as they plotted to find their college acquaintance Chantal. The bar, which boasts more than 20 specialty cocktails, is a great place to meet up with friends over a drink and gossip about someone from college you really didn't even know that well at all. (Credit: TBS)

Save room for ice cream from Van Leeuwen We all scream for ice cream -- even vegans and the lactose intolerant. So head to Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream, at 620 Manhattan Ave., where you can get a wide range of regular scoops or dairy-free options, all made in-house. Salted caramel and honeycomb -- both offered in classic and vegan versions -- are among the many must-try flavors served up at this sweet spot. (Credit: Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream)

Insider tip: Bar Matchless hosts a free, hilarious comedy night on Mondays Looking for a fantastic -- and free -- comedy show? Bar Matchless, at 557 Manhattan Ave., is home to NYC Broken Comedy on Mondays at 8:30 p.m. The weekly comedy show is hosted by comedians Mike Denny, Nimesh Patel and "SNL" Weekend Update anchor Michael Che (pictured). Catch a rotating roster of local comics, which in the past has included "Broad City" star Hannibal Buress and "30 Rock" actor Judah Friedlander. (Credit: Getty Images / Dave Kotinsky)