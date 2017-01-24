Nestled between Clinton Hill, Crown Heights and Bushwick, Bedford-Stuyvesant, known as Bed-Stuy, is one of the larger sections of Brooklyn, which means there are plenty of eateries, shops and bars to check out.

Local eateries are serving up cuisines hailing from a variety of Carbbean nations -- from Haiti to Trinidad -- while high-end retailers and bars are popping up as the neighborhood grows. A walk through Bed-Stuy -- alone or with friends -- will surely lead to new discoveries.

Hop on the A, C, J or G trains to start your adventure, and be sure to hit up these top picks for the neighborhood.

Admire Bed-Stuy's brownstone buildings Architecturally speaking, Bed-Stuy is famous for rows of brownstone buildings -- some dating back to the late 19th century. Streets in this neighborhood, especially Nostrand Avenue and Halsey Street, are lined with stunning residences, making the perfect backdrop for a walk in any weather. Grab your coffee to go, and spend the morning admiring the local buildings -- all of which you'll most likely never be able to afford. (Credit: Dana Reszutek) Architecturally speaking, Bed-Stuy is famous for rows of brownstone buildings -- some dating back to the late 19th century. Streets in this neighborhood, especially Nostrand Avenue and Halsey Street, are lined with stunning residences, making the perfect backdrop for a walk in any weather. Grab your coffee to go, and spend the morning admiring the local buildings -- all of which you'll most likely never be able to afford. (Credit: Dana Reszutek) (Credit: Dana Reszutek)

Enjoy local art at the Living Gallery Brooklyn is filled with a diverse art scene, from DIY spaces and music venues to a variety of private galleries displaying local works, and Bed-Stuy's contribution surely doesn't disappoint. Head to Living Gallery, located on the border between Bushwick and Bed-Stuy at 1094 Broadway, for a little bit of everything, depending on the day's schedule. From hands-on classes to live music performances, and, of course, a rotating display of art, you never know what you'll get at this unique space. Head to the Living Gallery every Wednesday for its weekly "Drink and Draw" event, where you can BYOB and show off your creative side. Looking for a place to host a film screening, work party or hangout? The Living Gallery is also open to rent out. (Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang) Brooklyn is filled with a diverse art scene, from DIY spaces and music venues to a variety of private galleries displaying local works, and Bed-Stuy's contribution surely doesn't disappoint. Head to Living Gallery, located on the border between Bushwick and Bed-Stuy at 1094 Broadway, for a little bit of everything, depending on the day's schedule. From hands-on classes to live music performances, and, of course, a rotating display of art, you never know what you'll get at this unique space. Head to the Living Gallery every Wednesday for its weekly "Drink and Draw" event, where you can BYOB and show off your creative side. Looking for a place to host a film screening, work party or hangout? The Living Gallery is also open to rent out. (Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang) (Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Grab authentic Haitian cuisine at Grandchamps Bed-Stuy has significant Caribbean, Trinidadian and Haitian communities, which means many local eateries and shops offer authentic eats. Enter Grandchamps, located at 197 Patchen Ave., serving up Haitian bites. Enjoy sandwiches and plates, from fried fish (pictured) to griot, a fired pork dish. And don't forget about dessert; Grandchamps offers pain patate -- sweet potato pudding -- and fried plantains. (Credit: Grandchamps) Bed-Stuy has significant Caribbean, Trinidadian and Haitian communities, which means many local eateries and shops offer authentic eats. Enter Grandchamps, located at 197 Patchen Ave., serving up Haitian bites. Enjoy sandwiches and plates, from fried fish (pictured) to griot, a fired pork dish. And don't forget about dessert; Grandchamps offers pain patate -- sweet potato pudding -- and fried plantains. (Credit: Grandchamps) (Credit: Grandchamps)

Transport to SoHo at Sincerely, Tommy... Walking into Sincerely, Tommy, located at 343 Tompkins Ave., it may feel like you've been transported back to Manhattan's SoHo. The minimally placed garments and jewelry are definitely not for those on a budget -- items are in the triple digits. But, the store does offer sales, with clothing and other items up to 50 percent off. If you're looking for a unique gift at a high-end boutique, this Bed-Stuy spot is a definite must-visit. To make sure you're fully energized for your shopping spree, the boutique has its own coffee shop in the front of the store, selling a variety of espresso beverages. (Credit: Dana Reszutek) Walking into Sincerely, Tommy, located at 343 Tompkins Ave., it may feel like you've been transported back to Manhattan's SoHo. The minimally placed garments and jewelry are definitely not for those on a budget -- items are in the triple digits. But, the store does offer sales, with clothing and other items up to 50 percent off. If you're looking for a unique gift at a high-end boutique, this Bed-Stuy spot is a definite must-visit. To make sure you're fully energized for your shopping spree, the boutique has its own coffee shop in the front of the store, selling a variety of espresso beverages. (Credit: Dana Reszutek) (Credit: Dana Reszutek)

...Or get vintage finds at a unique location At first glance, The Meat Market, located at 380 Tompkins Ave., looks like your typical butcher shop -- the marquee still lists offerings of beef, pork, poultry and more. But stepping inside to see what the space now holds and you'll get a nice surprise. The buy-sell-trade vintage shop, open since 2011, keeps up with the street's original butcher shop appearance while offering Bed-Stuy residents a place to shop affordable, unique finds. Besides the variety of clothes, accessories and shoes that a typical thrift shop has to offer, The Meat Market also displays eco-friendly and locally made items from the community. Whether it's vegan beauty products or handmade, copper jewelry, The Meat Market hosts a place to show off Bed-Stuy's best. (Credit: Dana Reszutek) At first glance, The Meat Market, located at 380 Tompkins Ave., looks like your typical butcher shop -- the marquee still lists offerings of beef, pork, poultry and more. But stepping inside to see what the space now holds and you'll get a nice surprise. The buy-sell-trade vintage shop, open since 2011, keeps up with the street's original butcher shop appearance while offering Bed-Stuy residents a place to shop affordable, unique finds. Besides the variety of clothes, accessories and shoes that a typical thrift shop has to offer, The Meat Market also displays eco-friendly and locally made items from the community. Whether it's vegan beauty products or handmade, copper jewelry, The Meat Market hosts a place to show off Bed-Stuy's best. (Credit: Dana Reszutek) (Credit: Dana Reszutek)

Get your comfort food fix at this Bed-Stuy staple If you only know one Bed-Stuy restaurant, it's most likely country-style eatery Peaches HotHouse. Located at 415 Tompkins Ave., this brunch, lunch and dinner spot offers reasonably priced dishes, from fried chicken (pictured) to burgers. As for its chicken, choose between Nashville-style crispy fried, hot or extra hot -- for any daring diner. Get a plate of chicken with a side for $15. Though a wait is expected at Peaches on weekends, try to take a seat at the bar and sip on one of its unique cocktail creations -- around $12 -- that range in from Pimms to bourbon to tequila. (Credit: Peaches HotHouse) If you only know one Bed-Stuy restaurant, it's most likely country-style eatery Peaches HotHouse. Located at 415 Tompkins Ave., this brunch, lunch and dinner spot offers reasonably priced dishes, from fried chicken (pictured) to burgers. As for its chicken, choose between Nashville-style crispy fried, hot or extra hot -- for any daring diner. Get a plate of chicken with a side for $15. Though a wait is expected at Peaches on weekends, try to take a seat at the bar and sip on one of its unique cocktail creations -- around $12 -- that range in from Pimms to bourbon to tequila. (Credit: Peaches HotHouse) (Credit: Peaches HotHouse)

Insider tip: Peaches' appetizers let you dine large for less In true Southern style, bigger is better. If spending close to $20 is pushing your meal budget for the week, don't feel like you can't head to Peaches for a reasonable bite. Many of the starters and "small plates," like the fried green tomatoes (pictured), cost around $10 and serve up a lot more than your typical appetizer. Try splitting a few appetizers, like the catfish sliders ($11) and iceberg wedge salad ($8), between friends for a filling meal. (Credit: Craig Samuel) In true Southern style, bigger is better. If spending close to $20 is pushing your meal budget for the week, don't feel like you can't head to Peaches for a reasonable bite. Many of the starters and "small plates," like the fried green tomatoes (pictured), cost around $10 and serve up a lot more than your typical appetizer. Try splitting a few appetizers, like the catfish sliders ($11) and iceberg wedge salad ($8), between friends for a filling meal. (Credit: Craig Samuel) (Credit: Craig Samuel)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Treat yourself to sweets at Brooklyn Baby Cakes Looking for something sweet? Try Brooklyn Baby Cakes, 506 Nostrand Ave., which makes everything from scratch and offers both mini- and regular-sized cupcakes. Choose from flavors including maple-pecan, red velvet and double chocolate. If you can't decide which one to get, try a selection of six mini cupcakes for $8. (Credit: Dana Reszutek) Looking for something sweet? Try Brooklyn Baby Cakes, 506 Nostrand Ave., which makes everything from scratch and offers both mini- and regular-sized cupcakes. Choose from flavors including maple-pecan, red velvet and double chocolate. If you can't decide which one to get, try a selection of six mini cupcakes for $8. (Credit: Dana Reszutek) (Credit: Dana Reszutek)

Raise a glass at Therapy Wine Bar Nothing cures, well, anything quite like a nice glass of wine, and Bed-Stuy's Therapy Wine Bar, located at 362 Lewis Ave., definitely understands this. Reasonable prices -- glasses of wine range from $7 to $12 -- on top of its regular happy hour specials, like an all-night happy hour on Tuesday, make this an easy choice for grabbing a drink without spending all of your paycheck. If wine isn't your thing, Therapy also offers a selection of specialty martinis, including chocolate espresso and blood orange varities ($12 each). (Credit: Therapy Wine Bar) Nothing cures, well, anything quite like a nice glass of wine, and Bed-Stuy's Therapy Wine Bar, located at 362 Lewis Ave., definitely understands this. Reasonable prices -- glasses of wine range from $7 to $12 -- on top of its regular happy hour specials, like an all-night happy hour on Tuesday, make this an easy choice for grabbing a drink without spending all of your paycheck. If wine isn't your thing, Therapy also offers a selection of specialty martinis, including chocolate espresso and blood orange varities ($12 each). (Credit: Therapy Wine Bar) (Credit: Therapy Wine Bar)