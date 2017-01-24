Bed-Stuy, a large neighborhood south of Williamsburg and

Bed-Stuy, a large neighborhood south of Williamsburg and north of Crown Heights, offers a quick trip to the city and eateries featuring authentic Caribbean, Trinidadian and Haitian cuisines. (Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang)

