Award show season is kicking into full gear, which means it’s time to place your bets on whether “La La Land,” “Moonlight” or “Manchester by the Sea” will take home the most wins.

Next up are the Golden Globes, airing at 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, on NBC and via online streams, with the red carpet beginning at 7 p.m.

For the many New Yorkers living without cable, plenty of bars will be playing the award show.

Grab some friends -- and a pint -- to see which stars and films take home Globes.

The VNYL The Golden Globes will be playing with sound on The VNYL's main floor big screen. Grab a cocktail -- and some complimentary popcorn treats -- while you watch the award show. (100 Third Ave., Manhattan, thevnyl.com) (Credit: Samantha Wieder) The Golden Globes will be playing with sound on The VNYL's main floor big screen. Grab a cocktail -- and some complimentary popcorn treats -- while you watch the award show. (100 Third Ave., Manhattan, thevnyl.com) (Credit: Samantha Wieder)

Professor Thom's Grab an award show-themed drink at this East Village bar, which will be playing the Golden Globes on all 20 of its screens -- right after the Giants vs. Packers football game. Professor Thom's will also be serving up complimentary popcorn to the patrons watching the show. (219 Second Ave., Manhattan, professorthoms.com) (Credit: Professor Thom's ) Grab an award show-themed drink at this East Village bar, which will be playing the Golden Globes on all 20 of its screens -- right after the Giants vs. Packers football game. Professor Thom's will also be serving up complimentary popcorn to the patrons watching the show. (219 Second Ave., Manhattan, professorthoms.com) (Credit: Professor Thom's )

Shay & Ivy Head to this Flatiron District restaurant's garden room for a Golden Globes watch party with $8 mixed drinks, $7 wines and $6 drafts served throughout the award show. Fallon's Favorite, a specialty cocktail in honor of Globes' host Jimmy Fallon, will also be on the menu. Try the drink, featuring rum, basil, cardamom and lime, for $10. (39 W. 24th St., Manhattan, shayandivyny.com) (Credit: Shay & Ivy) Head to this Flatiron District restaurant's garden room for a Golden Globes watch party with $8 mixed drinks, $7 wines and $6 drafts served throughout the award show. Fallon's Favorite, a specialty cocktail in honor of Globes' host Jimmy Fallon, will also be on the menu. Try the drink, featuring rum, basil, cardamom and lime, for $10. (39 W. 24th St., Manhattan, shayandivyny.com) (Credit: Shay & Ivy)

Syndicated The combination bar, theater and kitchen space will be screening the Golden Globes in its bar area, complete with a full food and drink menu to match. (40 Bogart St., Brooklyn, syndicatedbk.com/event) (Credit: Michael Tulipan) The combination bar, theater and kitchen space will be screening the Golden Globes in its bar area, complete with a full food and drink menu to match. (40 Bogart St., Brooklyn, syndicatedbk.com/event) (Credit: Michael Tulipan)

Nitehawk Cinema The Brooklyn theater, which is currently playing Golden Globe noms "La La Land," "Manchester by the Sea" and "Moonlight," will be serving up its winter menu alongside the award show in its Lo Res bar. Sip on a local brew or cocktail while watching the winners take the stage. (136 Metropolitan Ave., Brooklyn, nitehawkcinema.com) (Credit: Nitehawk Cinema) The Brooklyn theater, which is currently playing Golden Globe noms "La La Land," "Manchester by the Sea" and "Moonlight," will be serving up its winter menu alongside the award show in its Lo Res bar. Sip on a local brew or cocktail while watching the winners take the stage. (136 Metropolitan Ave., Brooklyn, nitehawkcinema.com) (Credit: Nitehawk Cinema)

Videology Bar Head to Williamsburg to watch the Golden Globes at Videology Bar, which will be playing the awards show on all of its screens. Enjoy a cocktail and watch the red carpet and host Jimmy Fallon. Head to the bar early to grab a seat in Videology's back screening room -- doors open at 5:30 p.m. (308 Bedford Ave., videologybarandcinema.com) (Credit: Videology Bar) Head to Williamsburg to watch the Golden Globes at Videology Bar, which will be playing the awards show on all of its screens. Enjoy a cocktail and watch the red carpet and host Jimmy Fallon. Head to the bar early to grab a seat in Videology's back screening room -- doors open at 5:30 p.m. (308 Bedford Ave., videologybarandcinema.com) (Credit: Videology Bar)