The youth coordinator for the Women's March on Washington is heading to New York City this February, but it's not for another march: It's for New York Fashion Week.

When she's not helping organize an internationally recognized protest, Tabitha St. Bernard is a designer, focusing on creating conscientious garments. St. Bernard has teamed up with Claudine DeSola of Caravan Stylist Studio for a Caravan*Tabii collection, consisting of two zero-waste garments.

To celebrate the collaboration, the duo is hosting a pop-up atelier at The Gregory Hotel, allowing attendees to watch their purchases come to life. After choosing between two dress silhouettes, that each go for $250, shoppers can select the fabric for their garments.

For a zero-waste design, each dress will be created with surplus fabric, and every bit of of textile will be used -- any leftovers will be made into sachets and scarves.

Environmentally conscious fashionistas can head to The Gregory Hotel, at 42 W. 35th St. in Manhattan, on Feb. 10 and 11 to get their unique dresses. The pop-up shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.