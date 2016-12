Service for the 1 train was disrupted after a 35 year-old woman was struck by a train at the 96th Street station, officials said.

The woman jumped in front of the train around 8 a.m., police and fire officials said. She was removed from the tracks and taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s in serious condition, they said. She is expected to be OK.

There were no 1 trains between 96th Street and 137th Street-City College in both directions, the MTA said, but regular service resumed at 8:40 a.m.