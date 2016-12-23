AirTrain service connecting New Jersey Transit and Newark Liberty International Airport has resumed service after a suspension on Friday, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.

The train's suspension had left many air travelers scrambling to find a way to the airport during one of the busiest holiday travel days of the year.

A spokesman for the Port Authority said the AirTrain service had been suspended due to equipment problems.

Although trains are running again, the spokesman said buses will continue to provide service to and from the airport "due to the very high holiday demand."