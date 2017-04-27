Amtrak will begin work on the decaying infrastructure at Penn Station beginning in May, taking several tracks out of service at a time and impacting all railroad lines that use the station.

In a conference call organized to reveal details of the plan, Amtrak officials said major work to replace tracks and switches will take place over the summer on both week days and weekends, and then primarily on weekends through June 2018. The first part of repairs will affect the western portion of the Penn Station.

During that period, four out of the station's 21 tracks could be taken off service at a time to make repairs, according to a source close to the project. Amtrak's CEO Wick Moorman declined to comment on what tracks will be closed, but said there will be some parts of the station where work will be continuous.

He added that Amtrak must finalize the plans with the MTA and New Jersey Transit before announcing any service changes.

“It is our goal to cause the least amount of disruption in that station as we can,” Moorman said.

Commuters on Amtrak, NJ Transit and the Long Island Rail Road have been plagued with delays and service changes in recent months caused by a rash of infrastructure issues, including mismatched pieces of rail, dangling overhead electrical wires and faulty switches.

Moorman said Thursday that Amtrak had known of the issues at the station "some time ago" and they have been on the "renewal list for a long time." But recent incidents, including two train derailments in just over a month and multiple train stallings, have shown that the renewal work must be accelerated.

"The simple fact of the matter is that some of the track and infrastructure in service today at Penn Station was built in the 1970s at a time when we were handling half the trains and a third of the customers that we do today," he said.

"While a substantial amount of reconstruction has already been done at New York Penn Station, the remaining renewal work has been scheduled to take place over the next several years in order to minimize impacts on scheduled services. We can't wait long. This work needs to be done now."

Instead of completing the repairs over an extended period of time, as originally proposed, Amtrak will advance the work through a series of projects set to begin in May and continue through the fall. Then, more renewal work will take place, mostly on weekends, up until roughly June 2018, they said.

The first set of projects will focus on the area of tracks and switches known as "A Interlocking," which are used to route trains entering the station from the Hudson River tunnels and the Long Island Rail Road's West Side Yard to various tracks and platforms.

Amtrak is also tapping former MTA chief Thomas Prendergast, who stepped down in January, to "independently review the interaction, coordination and collaboration between the railroads' various passenger concourses within Penn Station."

The company is also proposing a joint operations center with the MTA and NJ Transit to improve responses to disruptions and incidents, such as the stampede at the station after Amtrak police tasered a man. Additionally, Amtrak said it will assemble a task force to review safety and security protocols at the station.

With Newsday