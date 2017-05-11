HIGHLIGHTS Track shutdowns would begin July 7 and end Sept. 5

Riders would have about six weeks to prepare, he says

Amtrak chief Charles ‘‘Wick’’ Moorman, at a N.Y. State Assembly hearing Thursday, outlined the timeline for this summer’s planned renewal of Penn Station’s aging infrastructure, saying he expected the work to eliminate the possibility of track-caused disruptions ‘‘for a good, long time.”

The first outage would start July 7 and last 19 days; the second would last 25 days and end Sept. 5, said Moorman, Amtrak president and CEO, in Manhattan.

Full details of the track shutdown plan should be released next week, Moorman said, giving rail customers about six weeks to prepare. During the summerlong project, at least 75 percent of trains will continue to operate, he said.

He cautioned that the summerlong project will neither include the tunnels adjacent to Penn nor the station’s signal system. Amtrak, which owns and maintains Penn, blamed signal-related problems for disruptions that snarled LIRR riders’ evening commute three days in a row this week — including Wednesday when nearly 80 trains out of Penn were canceled.

On Thursday, Moorman also announced the next step in the effort to improve Penn Station — the creation of a new concourse development entity that will partner with the private sector to bring in world-class expertise to manage and improve Amtrak’s portion of Penn Station.

While the entity’s initial focus will be on Amtrak’s concourse, Amtrak is inviting the LIRR and NJ Transit to join, Moorman said. The entity would be a mechanism to collectively establish unified and joint management and operation across all three of the railroads’ concourses to drive improvements for all of the station’s customers, he said.

Although most of Penn’s recent service issues have involved track and other infrastructure, problems on the concourse levels of Penn have contributed to the chaos. They’ve included heavy crowding, temporary closures of some entrances, leaking roofs, and communication problems.

On Wednesday, an Amtrak dispatcher routing problem resulted in one of the most devastating LIRR service disruptions in years.

It was the third-straight evening commute this week disrupted by problems related to Amtrak, which also owns and maintains the connecting East River tunnels. The incident followed several other recent major service disruptions originating at Penn that have led advocates, Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials and state lawmakers to call on Amtrak to relinquish control of the station, which is used by 600,000 customers daily.

“Commuters don’t care if they are Amtrak signal problems or LIRR signal problems,’’ said LIRR commuter council chairman Mark Epstein in a statement. “Riders cannot endure another week like the current one.’’

After the hearing, state Sen. Todd Kaminsky criticized Amtrak’s operation of Penn Station.

‘‘Amtrak has let Penn Station fall apart under its watch -- and the testimony from Amtrak executives today gave New Yorkers no reason to believe that the unacceptable state of the station will improve,” said Kaminsky (D-Long Beach). “Today, Amtrak essentially admitted that there is a safety and infrastructure debacle at Penn Station and that it could not effectively deal with the crisis.”