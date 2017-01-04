A Long Island Rail Road train derailed at Brooklyn's Atlantic Terminal during the morning rush hour on Wednesday morning, injuring at least 76 people, authorities said.

The Far Rockaway train derailed on track 6 at the busy transit hub around 8:20 a.m. after it hit the bumping block, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. None of the injuries are life-threatening; the most serious injury at this time is a possible broken leg, according to Cuomo, who praised the "fantastic" emergency response to the incident.

The LIRR said on Twitter that commuters should anticipate delays into and out of Atlantic Terminal. MTA Chairman Thomas Prendergast said that service will return to normal by the evening rush hour.

The NYPD said drivers should also expect traffic delays around the terminal.

Daniela Roth, of Valley Stream, said that she was sitting in the first car of the train when it derailed. "We started feeling the train jump the rail," she said. "Then we heard the metal screeching, and it felt like it was forever. And then we saw the smoke."

Roth said passengers "were catapulted," which caused anyone standing to fall. The front of the train appeared crushed, she said.

Less than three months ago, on Oct. 8, a LIRR passenger train hit a work train and then derailed near Long Island's New Hyde Park neighborhood, injuring 33 people and prompting days of service disruptions.

- With Ivan Pereira