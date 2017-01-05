The investigation into what caused the LIRR train to crash into the bumping block at Brooklyn’s Atlantic Terminal on Wednesday could take days, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

The train did not stop short of the bumping block, as it was supposed to, causing it to derail at about 8:20 a.m., injuring more than 100 people, officials said.

Jim Southworth, an investigator with the NTSB, said he expects the NTSB to remain on the scene for three to seven days. The investigation will center on track conditions, train operations, mechanics, signal systems, human performance — including the 72-hour history of the operator — and event recorders, he said.

“Accidents seem to happen in an instant but they take some time to unravel,” Southworth said. “Our mission is to understand not just what happened, but why it happened.”

It is still not clear how fast the train was going when it entered the terminal, but Southworth said the speed limit approaching the bumping block is 5 mph.

MTA chairman Thomas Prendergast said it was the engineer’s responsibility to stop the train before it hit the bumper.

“At that speed, it’s pretty much the locomotive engineer’s responsibility to stop the train,” he said.

The locomotive engineer, the conductor and the brakeman will all be interviewed, Prendergast said.

NYPD Chief of Transit Joseph Fox said investigators are recovering the train’s so-called “black box” event recorder.

With Lauren Cook