A water condition at West Fourth Street is causing service changes on multiple trains, the MTA said Monday morning.

Here are the changes commuters can expect:

Some southbound B and D rains are running along the A line from 59th Street-Columbus Circle to West Fourth Street-Washington Square.

Southbound F trains are running along the E line from Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue to West Fourth Street-Washington Square.

Some southbound F trains are running along the G line from Court Square to Bergen Street.

There is no M train service between Forest Hills-71st Avenue and Essex Street in both directions.

R trains are running with delays in both directions.

The MTA said to expect delays on A, B, C, D, E, F and M trains. The agency did not immediately provide information about when regular service would resume.