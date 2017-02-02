B, D, F and M trains will be skipping six stops along Sixth Avenue on weeknights for a two-week period, starting on Monday.

The trains will bypass 14th Street, 23rd Street, 34th Street-Herald Square, 42nd Street-Bryant Park, 47th–50th Streets/Rockefeller Center and 57th Street stations between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. so the MTA can complete Fastrack repairs along the line.

The service change will take place during the consecutive weeks of Monday, Feb. 5, and Monday, Feb 13. Weekend service won’t be impacted.

B and M service will end early each night. But D and F trains will be rerouted.

D trains will be rerouted on the A and C tracks, between 59th Street-Columbus Circle and West 4th Street stations, during the service change. F trains will run via E line between West 4th Street and Roosevelt Avenue stations.

Special shuttle trains will run between Lexington Ave/63 Street and 21 St-Queensbridge stations, stopping at Roosevelt Island, every 20 minutes, according to the MTA.

This will be the second set of Fastrack closures of the year. Similar two-week closures will wrap up along the 4, 5, 6 trains overnight Friday. In the first week of those repairs, between Jan. 23 and Jan. 27, MTA crews removed 94,700 pounds of scrap debris and cleaned 500 feet of drains, among other work.