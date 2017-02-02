B, D, F and M trains will skip

B, D, F and M trains will skip six Manhattan stops overnight for two consecutive weeks starting Monday, Feb. 6, the MTA said. Above, commuters wait to board a train in New York on May 11, 2016. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Jewel Samad)

