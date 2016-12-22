If you're making any last-minute Christmas plans, you'll want to know these MTA service changes.

Luckily the holiday weekend doesn't have quite as many changes as other weekends. Here's a look at the schedules for Christmas Eve, Christmas and the day after, plus when there will be extra trains leaving the city on Friday.

Subways

No. 3 trains, Saturday through Monday

The Sutter Avenue-Rutland Road and Junius Street stations are closed for renovation.

Trains will skip Pennsylvania Avenue in both directions.

No. 4 trains, Saturday through Monday

No. 7 trains, 12:40 a.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday

All trains board on the Flushing-bound platform at the Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue and Hunters Point Avenue stations.

12:40 a.m. to 5 a.m. Monday

All trains board on the Manhattan-bound platform at the Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue and Hunters Point Avenue stations.

B trains, Saturday through Monday

The B train does not operate on holidays.

F trains, Saturday through Monday

The Coney Island-bound platforms at Avenue I, Bay Parkway, Avenue N, Avenue P, Avenue U and Avenue X are closed for renovation.

M trains, Saturday through Monday

Weekend M train service operates between Middle Village-Metropolitan Avenue and Delancey Street-Essex Street.

Late-night service operates between Middle Village-Metropolitan Avenue and Myrtle Avenue.

N trains, Saturday through Monday

The Manhattan-bound platforms at 86th Street, Avenue U, Kings Highway, 20th Avenue, 18th Avenue, New Utrecht Avenue and Fort Hamilton Parkway are closed for renovation.

W trains, Saturday through Monday

The W train does not operate on holidays.

Z trains, Saturday through Monday

The Z train does not operate on holidays.

Buses, Thursday and Friday

Q70 Select Bus Service will be free.

Saturday and Sunday

Buses will operate on a normal weekend schedule.

Monday

Buses will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Metro-North, Friday

There will be 18 additional trains departing from Grand Central Terminal between 12:58 p.m. and 4:10 p.m.

There will be two early getaway trains departing from Hoboken at 2:41 p.m. and 2:58 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday

Metro-North will operate on a normal weekend schedule.

Monday

Metro-North will operate on a Sunday schedule with additional Shoppers’ Specials trains on the Hudson and New Haven lines.

LIRR, Friday

There will be 13 additional trains departing from Penn Station between 12:43 p.m. and 3:41 p.m. The extra trains will be on the Ronkonkoma, Babylon, Port Jefferson, Port Washington and Far Rockaway branches.

Saturday and Sunday

LIRR will operate on a normal weekend schedule.

Staten Island Railway, Friday

There will be one express train and one local train awaiting every boat at the St. George Ferry Terminal between 2:30 p.m. and 7:50 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday

SIR will operate on a normal weekend schedule.

Monday

SIR will operate on a Sunday schedule.