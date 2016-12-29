Citi Bike set a ridership record in 2016 with nearly 14 million trips, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.

This past year’s ridership surpassed 2015’s total by over 4 million trips.

“In 2016, we fulfilled our pledge to grow Citi Bike, a sustainable transit option, to a range of more diverse Manhattan and Brooklyn communities – from upper Manhattan to Red Hook,” de Blasio said in a statement. “With more Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods slated to get bikes in 2017, we can continue to expect great things.”

The program added 139 stations and 2,000 bikes in 2016, primarily in upper Manhattan and Brooklyn. The expansion will continue in 2017 in Astoria, Prospect Heights and Crown Heights, the mayor said. Citi Bike will have a total of 12,000 bikes and more than 700 stations in the city by the end of 2017.