The bus company involved in a fatal crash in Queens on Monday morning has a record of dangerous driving, according to federal regulators.

Queens-based Dahlia Group Inc. has a worse on-road performance than 83 percent of motor carriers in the same safety event group, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data. The company has received seven unsafe driving violations from the administration since Sept. 5, 2015.

At about 6:15 a.m. Monday, Dahlia bus operator Raymond Mong struck an MTA bus in Flushing, the NYPD said. Three people died — a pedestrian, an MTA rider and Mong — and 17 more were injured.

Surveillance video from nearby Sophia Spa appears to show Mong run a red light as the charter bus heads east on Northern Boulevard, plowing into a turning MTA bus on the Q20 route at the corner of Main Street. The Dahlia charter bus then mounted the sidewalk and careened into a Kennedy Fried Chicken on the corner.

Of Dahlia’s seven most recent unsafe driving violations, four were for speeding, according to federal regulators. Two of those speeding violations were given to the company for buses driving 15 mph or more above the speed limit.