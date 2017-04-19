A disabled New Jersey Transit train caused 30 minute delays in and out of Penn Station, the agency said Wednesday morning.

The disabled train, which did not have any passengers on board, got stuck at about 8:30 a.m. on its way to Sunnyside Yard, a spokeswoman said. It caused delays on Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast, River Line and Midtown Direct trains.

The issue was resolved shortly after 9 a.m., the spokeswoman said, and trains were running on or close to schedule by about 10 a.m.

At least one LIRR train was also delayed because of the incident.

Commuters took to Twitter to express their frustrations with the agency.

“ZERO UPDATES SINCE THIS WAS TWEETED NEARLY 40 MINUTES AGO…” one user wrote in response to NJ Transit's tweet.