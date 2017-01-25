There are service changes on the E, F, M and R trains after a man jumped in front of an F train at the Forest Hills-71st Avenue station Wednesday morning, officials said.

Witnesses told police the man jumped at about 10:20 a.m., cops said. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center with serious injuries, the FNDY said.

The MTA posted the following service changes at 10:45 a.m.:

Southbound E, F, M and R trains are bypassing Forest Hills-71st Avenue.

E trains in both directions are running local between Queens Plaza and Forest Hills-71st Avenue.

F trains in both directions are running local between 21st Street-Queensbridge and Forest Hills-71st Avenue.

There are no M trains in either direction between Delancey Street-Essex Street and Forest Hills-71st Avenue.

Some northbound R trains are terminating at 57th Street-Seventh Avenue or are running along the Q line to 96th Street.

Earlier Wednesday, a man was pushed onto the tracks at the 170th Street B and D train station in the Bronx, police said. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.