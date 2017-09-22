A woman was struck by an F train Friday afternoon, police said. She was prounced dead at the scene.

The victim was hit at Avenue X in Gravesend, Brooklyn, around 2:28 p.m., the NYPD said.

F trains, which had seen delays and suspensions, have resumed regular service.

The woman's identity is pending family notification.

Earlier in the day, a man, who had jumped onto the tracks at the Eighth Avenue station in Sunset Park, was hit by an N train, police said. The 29-year-old was taken Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition.