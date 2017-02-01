Legislation for a statewide hit-and-run alert system was

Legislation for a statewide hit-and-run alert system was introduced by New York state lawmakers on Feb. 1. 2017. Above, Gloria Guerrero, right, mother of Jean Paul Guerrero, aka DJ Jinx Paul, rallies with family members outside City Hall in favor of the hit-and-run alert system. (Credit: Vincent Barone)

Comments

More like this

The Second Avenue subway rolled into service on The Second Avenue subway explained The Second Avenue subway's daily ridership numbers in Cuomo: Second Avenue subway an ‘integral’ part of UES Darryl C. Irick, president of the MTA's Bus MTA's head of buses to serve as interim NYC Transit president

Comments