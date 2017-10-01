The 78-year-old Kosciuszko Bridge was blown up Sunday morning, using a process called energetic felling. 

The demolition was celebrated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who called the bridge “a legendary bottleneck."

"I think there's been traffic on that bridge and a bottleneck since the day it was built," he said prior to the explosion. 

The first span of the new Kosciuszko Bridge opened in April, and the second span is scheduled to be completed in 2019, Cuomo said.

Smoke rises as sections of the old Kosciuszko Bridge are demolished on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. 

(Credit: Charles Eckert)
People watch from the Pulaski Bridge as sections of the old Kosciuszko Bridge are demolished on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. 

(Credit: Charles Eckert)
Remnants of sections of the old Kosciuszko Bridge are seen after the demolition on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. 

(Credit: Charles Eckert)

Remnants of sections of the old Kosciuszko Bridge are seen after the demolition on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. 

(Credit: Charles Eckert)
Smoke rises as sections of the old Kosciuszko Bridge are demolished on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. 

(Credit: Charles Eckert)
Remnants of sections of the old Kosciuszko Bridge are seen after the demolition on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. 

(Credit: Charles Eckert)
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo talks to members of the media after the demolition of the old Kosciuszko Bridge on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.

(Credit: Charles Eckert)
Remnants of sections of the old Kosciuszko Bridge are seen after the demolition on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. 

(Credit: Charles Eckert)

Remnants of sections of the old Kosciuszko Bridge are seen after the demolition on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. 

(Credit: Charles Eckert)