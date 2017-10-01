The 78-year-old Kosciuszko Bridge was blown up Sunday morning, using a process called energetic felling.

The demolition was celebrated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who called the bridge “a legendary bottleneck."

"I think there's been traffic on that bridge and a bottleneck since the day it was built," he said prior to the explosion.

The first span of the new Kosciuszko Bridge opened in April, and the second span is scheduled to be completed in 2019, Cuomo said.

