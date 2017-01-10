A man was fatally struck by an L train in Brooklyn Tuesday, causing part of the line to be suspended for several hours, police and MTA officials said.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was struck at the Wilson Avenue station around 2:45 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to cops. Although police were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death, an NYPD spokeswoman said no criminality is suspected.

L train service was suspended between Myrtle-Wyckoff avenues and Atlantic Avenue for nearly three hours. The line was restored to full service around 5:25 p.m., the MTA said.

In a separate incident around 4:25 p.m., another man was struck by a train at the Kings Highway station near East 16th Street, cops said. The man's condition is not yet known and police were looking into what happened before he was struck, a spokeswoman said.

There were service changes on the B and Q lines as a result, the MTA said. All service has since been restored.