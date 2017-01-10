L train service is suspended in Brooklyn after

L train service is suspended in Brooklyn after a man was struck by a train on Jan. 10, 2017, police and MTA officials said. (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

Comments

More like this

Citi Bike is installing the Blaze Laserlight on Some Citi Bikes will soon have bicycle-shaped lights The Second Avenue subway won't be part of De Blasio prefers SUV ride over Second Avenue subway There were multiple service changes due to an MTA: Ice buildup caused 'chain reaction' subway issues

Comments