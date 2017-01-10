L train service is suspended in both directions in Brooklyn after a man was struck and killed by a train at the Wilson Avenue station, police and MTA officials said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to cops. Although police were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death, an NYPD spokeswoman said no criminality is suspected.

The MTA said there is no L train service between Myrtle-Wyckoff avenues and Atlantic Avenue after the incident. As of 4 p.m., service between those stations remained suspended in both directions, the MTA said.

There are additional service changes on the B and Q lines due to an unauthorized person on the tracks at the Kings Highway station, the MTA said. Currently, the Q is running on the N line between Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue and DeKalb Avenue. There are also northbound delays on the B line, the MTA said.

Police said in that case, a man was struck by a train at the Kings Highway station near East 16th Street around 4:25 p.m. The man's condition is not yet known and police were looking into what happened before he was struck, a spokeswoman said.

During this service change on the L line please allow additional travel time and see following travel alternatives: pic.twitter.com/jD6nisJnhH — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) January 10, 2017

