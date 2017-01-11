HIGHLIGHTS Expect delays, cancellations, service suspensions

Long Island Rail Road customers are enduring a difficult Wednesday evening commute, as railroad officials say a broken rail is causing delays, cancellations and service suspensions.

The LIRR notified customers shortly before 3 p.m. that they should “expect train cancellations and delays during today’s afternoon rush hour while Amtrak crews work to repair a broken rail found outside one of Amtrak’s East River Tunnels.”

“Personnel are on the site of the broken rail but do not expect to have repairs completed by the start of the afternoon rush hour,” the LIRR said in a statement.

Amtrak spokesman Craig Schulz said the broken rail was discovered around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, and that the LIRR was immediately notified. The broken rail’s location at the far east end of Penn Station, near the western portal of the tunnels, is restricting the LIRR’s access to three separate tracks.

Amtrak has made temporary repairs, but Schulz said workers have to wait until the end of the evening rush hour to make final repairs.

“If we weren’t able to make the temporary repairs, it (service) would be worse,” Schulz said.

Schulz added that “assuming that all goes as planned,” there should be no impact on the Thursday morning commute.

The LIRR already announced plans to cancel 13 eastbound rush-hour trains between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Railroad officials said, in each case, customers will be able to take another train leaving within 10 minutes of the canceled train’s departure time. Those trains will add stops to accommodate displaced customers.

The LIRR has also suspended westbound service, including into Penn Station, from Jamaica and Woodside between 5 and 7 p.m. to free up capacity for eastbound trains.

Early evening commuters at Penn Station were scanning the display board anxiously to check for their train home Wednesday. Public announcements were repeatedly frequently to alert them that a broken rail will impact eastbound service through the rush hour commute.

“This is bad for me,” Mike Ciaravino, a Bellmore ironworker, as he just found out his Babylon train would be delayed. He opted to go get a bite to eat.

“Usually the Babylon branch is reliable. So it’s surprising,” he said. “I generally only have a problem if I have to take Ronkonkoma--that’s where there are always delays.”

Diana Ziskin, a Great Neck resident who works in public relations, said she left work 20 minutes early to make sure she could still get home.

“I’m constantly checking the trains online,” she said. “It’s frustrating, but not surprising. This happens all the time.”

She added that she faces enough delays on her Port Washington branch that she occasionally opts to catch a subway to Queens where she then takes a ride-hailing service home.

“But I’ve already done that once this month. I’m paying so much for a monthly [ticket]. I didn’t want to pay more money on top of that,” she said.

She said of the LIRR: “This is a company that makes so many mistakes--if another company made this many mistakes they’d be out of business, but the LIRR has a monopoly on Long Island.”

— With Vincent Barone