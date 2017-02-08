Riders of the Long Island Rail Road were warned to expect cancellations and delays of up to one hour Wednesday morning after a nonpassenger train derailed about 4 a.m. at Jamaica Station.

All service was suspended through Jamaica Station at that point, though limited westbound service was restored at 5:39 a.m., a railroad spokesman said. Limited service had been restored in both directions as of 6:20 a.m., the railroad said on its website.

All branches except for Port Washington were affected, the railroad said.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets at Penn Station, Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal, the railroad said.

There was no word on when full restoration was expected.

There were no injuries reported, the railroad said.

Marc Needleman, 52, of Port Jefferson Station said as he waited at the Ronkonkoma stop that the delays would make him late for his 9 a.m. start at his job in the ticket office of the Broadway show “Hamilton.”

He said the delays happen, “more often than I would like it, and they keep raising the price.”

Wednesday morning’s service disruption was the second within 12 hours. Service was suspended in both directions between Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal at 5:37 p.m. Tuesday because of signal trouble, railroad officials said. It was restored shortly before 7 p.m.

With Lisa Irizarry