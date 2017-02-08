Long Island Rail Road riders endured delays of up to one hour and some trains were canceled Wednesday morning after a nonpassenger train derailed about 4 a.m. at Jamaica Station.

The railroad said shortly after 9 a.m. that it was “reverting to regularly scheduled service.” Just before 10:30 a.m., the railroad said on its website that it was experiencing delays averaging 10 to 15 minutes. The railroad tweeted shortly after 11 a.m. that it was on or close to schedule.

All service was suspended through Jamaica Station at 4 a.m., though limited westbound service was restored at 5:39 a.m., a railroad spokesman said. Limited service had been restored in both directions as of 6:20 a.m., the railroad said on its website.

All branches except for Port Washington were affected, the railroad said.

“Westbound trains are making added stops, but customers at western stations may experience more significant delays as some trains may bypass stations due to crowding conditions,” the LIRR said in an advisory later in the morning.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets at Penn Station, Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal, the railroad said.

There were no injuries reported, the railroad said.

At the Ronkonkoma Station, Fatima Viana, 33, said delays are so constant that she schedules meetings at her job at Manhattan accounting firm with that in mind.

“I’m an hour and half late for my job,” Viana, a Ronkonkoma resident, said. “My job is flexible because we have a lot of train commuters, so we don’t schedule any meeting before 10 a.m.”

“I pay $377 a month now [in train fare] and it just goes up. It’s almost not worth the cost anymore,” she said.

Marc Needleman, 52, of Port Jefferson Station, said as he waited at the Ronkonkoma stop that the delays would make him late for his 9 a.m. start at his job in the ticket office of the Broadway show “Hamilton.”

He said the delays happen “more often than I would like it, and they keep raising the price.”

The accident happened when the last car of a 10-car train that was “deadheading” — or traveling without any passengers — to Huntington became “misaligned” and came off the tracks as it approached Jamaica Station, according to Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokeswoman Beth DeFalco.

A resulting power outage was responsible for much of the residual service disruptions, she said.

The train has since been pulled into Track 8 at Jamaica. That track and the adjacent Track 7 are out of service as the railroad conducts an investigation into the derailment, DeFalco said. Jamaica’s other six tracks are back in service.

DeFalco said it was too early to discuss a potential cause of the derailment or its potential impact on the evening commute. “That’s going to be a call they’re able to make once they spend more time looking at any potential damage,” DeFalco said.

Wednesday morning’s service disruption was the second within 12 hours. Service was suspended in both directions between Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal at 5:37 p.m. Tuesday because of signal trouble, railroad officials said. It was restored shortly before 7 p.m.

With Lisa Irizarry and Alfonso A. Castillo