Long Island Rail Road service has been restored in both directions between Jamaica Station and Atlantic Terminal following signal trouble, the railroad said Tuesday evening.

In a 5:37 p.m. alert, the LIRR said westbound customers should transfer at Jamaica Station for service to Penn Station. Just over an hour later, at 6:56 p.m., the railroad said service had been restored.

New York City Transit was cross-honoring tickets while service was impacted, the LIRR said.

-With Lauren Cook