A third rail problem in one of the East River tunnels has halted westbound Long Island Rail Road service between Queens and Penn Station on Thursday ahead of the rush-hour commute, the MTA said.

Westbound service between Jamaica and Penn Station, as well as Woodside and Penn Station, is currently suspended.

Passengers can get to Penn Station by taking an E train from Jamaica, Kew Gardens or Forest Hills or by hopping on a 7 train at Woodside. NYC Transit is cross-honoring fares.