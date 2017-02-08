The Long Island Rail Road will cancel eight rush-hour trains Wednesday evening, as crews continue to make repairs from an early morning train derailment at Jamaica.

In addition to eight of the LIRR’s 131 rush-hour trains being canceled, stops will also be added to trains departing within 10 minutes of those cancellations to accommodate displaced customers.

The canceled trains include the 4:03 p.m. train from Penn Station to Babylon; the 4:34 p.m. train from Penn to Babylon; the 4:57 p.m. train from Penn to Wantagh; the 5:19 p.m. train from Penn to Wantagh; the 6:05 p.m. train from Penn to Wantagh; the 6:33 p.m. train from Penn to Babylon; the 6 p.m. train from Jamaica to Oyster Bay; and the 6:30 p.m. train from Penn to Huntington.

“The LIRR is operating on a normal schedule for the midday period. While repair crews attend to the derailed train car, the Track 7/8 platform at Jamaica remains out of service,” the LIRR said in a statement. “However, the inability to use Tracks 7 and 8 will contribute to potential peak-period delays.”

The rear car of the 10-car train, which was traveling eastbound to Huntington without any passengers, came off the tracks around 4 a.m. Wednesday. There were no injuries to any train crew members.