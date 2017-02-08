A derailment of a nonpassenger train forced a temporary suspension of all service through Jamaica Station on the Long Island Rail Road on Wednesday morning, the railroad said.

The suspension was reported about 4 a.m. and limited westbound service was restored at 5:39 a.m., a railroad spokesman said.

Customers should expect delays and cancellations during the morning rush, the railroad said.

All branches except for Port Washington were affected, the railroad said.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets at Penn Station, Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal, the railroad said.

There was no word on when full restoration was expected.

There were no injuries reported, the railroad said.