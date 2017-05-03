A man was fatally hit by a train in Queens Wednesday afternoon, snarling service on the E line for over an hour, police and the MTA said.

The man was struck at the Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue station around 1:10 p.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple witnesses told police the man had jumped onto the tracks as the train came into the station, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

E train service in Queens was impacted between Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike and Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer, but was restored around 2:25 p.m., the MTA said.

Some residual delays remain on the E, F and J lines.