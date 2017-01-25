Bill de Blasio's Vision Zero aims to reduce

Bill de Blasio's Vision Zero aims to reduce traffic-related fatalities. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Comments

More like this

Single-swipe fares will remain at $2.75, the MTA MTA raises fares, but single-ride swipe stays at $2.75 MTA service changes on the E, F, M NYPD: Man jumps in front of F train in Queens B and D train service was restored after NYPD: Man pushed onto tracks at Bronx station

Comments