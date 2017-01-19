The MTA will raise the MetroCard price to

The MTA will raise the MetroCard price to $3 per swipe in March, a source said. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

Comments

More like this

The MTA has secured federal funding for two MTA secures $1.5M in federal funds for safety projects The MTA is testing two prototypes of powerful MTA introduces ‘vakmobile’ for subway tracks New toll regulations affect the George Washington Bridge Toll evasion penalties made stricter across the city

Comments