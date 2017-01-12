There were more LIRR delays on Thursday due

There were more LIRR delays on Thursday due to a broken rail near Atlantic Terminal. A day earlier, the railroad was forced to cancel as many as 13 rush-hour trains due to a different broken rail. (Credit: Newsday)

