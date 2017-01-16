The head of the transit union that represents thousands of MTA employees said Monday that an agreement on new contracts was not reached by the midnight deadline.

Contracts between the MTA and the union, TWU Local 100, expired at 12 a.m. Monday.

"We have been bargaining in good faith with the MTA all day in an effort to reach a new contract for our TA-OA and MTA Bus members," union president John Samuelsen said in a statement. "We have made some progress but are still not where we need to be."

"At midnight we were still negotiating the economic package and the length of agreement," Samuelsen said.

TWU Local 100’s executive board will meet for an “emergency session” on Monday to “weigh options moving forward into the week,” according to Samuelsen.

Samuelsen, who has threatened to strike on several occasions if an agreement wasn’t made before Monday, said in an earlier statement that the union and the MTA do not agree on wage increases.

“We remain far apart on the most important piece of the contract — economics,” said Samuelsen. “The MTA has refused to budge off of its long-held position that the wage increases not exceed two percent. This is totally unacceptable to us. We have communicated this in clear, unmistakable terms. Our position will not change, and we will not settle this agreement unless management moves in a positive direction.”

As talks began, both outgoing MTA Chairman Tom Prendergast and labor experts gave the impression that a strike was unlikely. The relationship the union has had with Prendergast has been far more affable than those with past MTA leaders.

However, New York City is apparently already bracing for a strike. The NYPD has distributed a transit strike contingency plan internally that details directives for precincts on topics like managing union worker picketing, according to a police source.

Marc Kagan, a former transit worker involved in the union’s 2002 contract negotiations and Ph.D candidate in history at the CUNY Graduate Center, warned that he believes the union is organized well enough to strike if necessary.

“This seems to be a money contract. That’s what Samuelsen’s shooting for,” said Kagan. “And I think this time, if he’s pushed against the wall … he has the capacity to strike if he wants to.”

Kagan, who said he had attended a TWU meeting last week, added that Prendergast is running the negotiations, despite his recent news of stepping down. He said that there could be some pressure on him to avoid a strike before his departure. Ultimately, wage increases would have to be approved by the MTA with sign-off from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“When I talked to some of the officers last week, they basically said that it would be the last thing [Prendergast] would do before he leaves,” said Kagan, who noted the opening of the Second subway and added, “Perhaps he has some interest in going out on a high note — he’s had a good month.”