The head of the transit union that represents thousands of MTA employees said on Sunday that negotiations over new contracts will come down to the wire.

Current contracts between the MTA and the union, TWU Local 100, are set to expire at 12 a.m. Monday. But a new deal has not yet been agreed upon, according to a statement union president John Samuelsen published on Sunday.

Samuelsen, who has threatened to strike on several occasions if an agreement wasn’t made before Monday, said in the statement that the union’s “absolute goal is to reach a settlement by midnight,” though he warned that the two parties still have essential ground to cover in their talks.

“We remain far apart on the most important piece of the contract — economics,” said Samuelsen. “The MTA has refused to budge off of its long-held position that the wage increases not exceed two percent. This is totally unacceptable to us. We have communicated this in clear, unmistakable terms. Our position will not change, and we will not settle this agreement unless management moves in a positive direction.”

If negotiations aren’t settled by midnight, TWU Local 100’s executive board will meet for an “emergency session” on Monday to “weigh options moving forward into the week,” according to Samuelsen.

A spokesperson for the union declined to comment on the statement. The MTA also declined to comment.

As talks began, both outgoing MTA Chairman Tom Prendergast and labor experts gave the impression that a strike was unlikely. The relationship the union has had with Prendergast has been far more affable than those with past MTA leaders.

However, New York City is apparently already bracing for a strike. The NYPD has distributed a transit strike contingency plan internally that details directives for precincts on topics like managing union worker picketing, according to a police source.