A Dahlia tour bus crashed into an MTA bus Monday morning, killing three people and injuring more than a dozen, officials said.

The accident occurred about 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Northern Boulevard, the FDNY said.

A pedestrian on the sidewalk was pronounced dead at the scene and two others died at the hospital, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news briefing. At least 17 others were injured, police said.

“Just shocking – you see the scene over there,” de Blasio said. “Hard to compare to anything I’ve ever seen – the sheer destruction from the impact of this collision.”

