A Dahlia tour bus crashed into an MTA bus Monday morning, killing three people and injuring more than a dozen, officials said.

The accident occurred about 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Northern Boulevard, the FDNY said.

A pedestrian on the sidewalk was pronounced dead at the scene and two others died at the hospital, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news briefing. At least 17 others were injured, police said.

“Just shocking – you see the scene over there,” de Blasio said. “Hard to compare to anything I’ve ever seen – the sheer destruction from the impact of this collision.”

A Dahlia charter bus struck an MTA bus
A Dahlia charter bus struck an MTA bus and then slammed into a building in Flushing on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. (Credit: Howard Schnapp)
Firefighters respond to the scene of a crash
Firefighters respond to the scene of a crash involving an MTA bus and a Dahlia tour bus in Flushing on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. (Credit: Lou Minutoli)
The accident also caused
The accident also caused "substantial" damage to a building at the corner of Northern Boulevard and Main Street in Flushing, de Blasio said. (Credit: Marcus Martinez)

Police block off the scene of a bus
Police block off the scene of a bus crash on Northern Boulevard and Main Street in Flushing on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. (Credit: Howard Schnapp)
Emergency personnel help passengers off an MTA bus
Emergency personnel help passengers off an MTA bus after it was struck by a Dahlia tour bus at Northern Boulevard and Main Street in Flushing on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. (Credit: Twitter / @109NYPD)
Firefighters respond to the scene of a crash
Firefighters respond to the scene of a crash involving an MTA bus and a Dahlia tour bus in Flushing on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. (Credit: Twitter / @FDNY)
More than a dozen people were injured when
More than a dozen people were injured when a Dahlia tour bus struck an MTA bus in Flushing on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, police said. (Credit: Twitter / @FDNY)
The Dahlia bus crashed into the Kennedy Fried
The Dahlia bus crashed into the Kennedy Fried Chicken on the corner of Main Street and Northern Boulevard after hitting the MTA bus in Flushing on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. (Credit: Mike Ramos)

