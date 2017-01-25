The MTA board voted Wednesday to increase fares for the sixth time since 2008, but the base MetroCard swipe will remain at $2.75.

Under the hike, monthly MetroCards will increase from $116.50 to $121 and weeklies will rise by a buck to $32.

But the base MetroCard swipe well be preserved at $2.75 with significantly reduced purchasing bonuses. Riders will now only receive a 5% bonus with a $5.50 purchase. Currently, they receive an additional 11% when they add that amount to their cards.

“The fare and toll increases are necessary part of the MTA’s financial plan,” said MTA chairman Thomas Prendergast before the presentation.

The new rates will take effect on March 19. Wednesday’s decision was the culmination of internal discussion and eight public hearings on two options — the other calling for $3 base fares — that the MTA had presented to the board in November of last year. The MTA had leaned to increasing base fares to $3 last week, according to a source, but opted against it.

Regardless of the going rate of the single swipe, the hikes even out to a 4% increase in fares over the course of two years. And it’s been said that the authority would have to raise rates again in 2019.

The vote was cast at the last board meeting for Prendergast, who is set to retire at the end of the month.

Manhattan Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez, chairman of the Council’s Transportation Committee, urged the MTA to tap into new revenue streams — through the likes of real estate, advertising and the road tolling proposal Move New York — to avoid fare hikes in the future.

“We have to be more creative … on how to bring the revenue that we need without going every two or four years asking for working class New Yorkers for another fare increase,” Rodriguez said.

Xavier Maisonet, a Lower East Sider and student at the College of Staten Island, was one of many public speakers who spoke on the hikes as a “real problem” for New Yorkers.

“Right now I’m having a lot of hard times trying to make up the $2.75 fare … I’m walking around everywhere I go,” Maisonet, 19, said. “As much as it’s a pain for someone like me … for the many people I know who live on fixed incomes this is going to be a real problem because all other costs of living are going up, but their pay remains the same.”