The MTA is expected to announce its plan to "stabilize and modernize" the subway system on Tuesday, days ahead of the deadline Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo gave the agency after declaring a state of emergency.

Chairman Joe Lhota will speak about the plan at the MTA headquarters Tuesday afternoon.

The announcement follows a rash of service disruptions in recent months, including two derailments, power outages and a track fire.

The MTA announced that it would release its plan a day after Mayor Bill de Blasio presented his own recommendations on Monday.

Cuomo ordered Lhota to draft a “reorganization plan” for the agency within 30 days of when he declared a state of emergency on June 29, 2017.