Darryl C. Irick, head of the MTA’s Bus Company, will serve as interim New York City Transit president as the agency shuffles positions during its search for a new leader.

Irick, who is also the senior vice president of the Department of Buses, will fill a temporary opening left by Ronnie Hakim, the MTA announced Wednesday.

Hakim is now serving as the interim executive director, stepping up after Chairman and CEO Tom Prendergast retired from the agency Tuesday. Vice President Fernando Ferrer has been named acting chairman.

“I rely daily on Darryl for his judgment, advice and incredible depth of knowledge and I know with Darryl leading Transit, I can focus on the broad mission at hand assuring the entire MTA network provides the service our customers deserve while we search for a permanent Chairperson,” Hakim said in a statement.

Irick’s career at the MTA began at a bus operator in 1986 at the Kingsbridge Depot in Manhattan. He was following in the footsteps of his father, who was also an agency bus operator. Irick has since risen the executive ranks. In his roles, he’s overseen Select Bus Service, security cameras on buses and the rollout of MTA Bus Time and GPS tracking.

“It is a great honor to be asked to lead New York City Transit, an agency that has been part of my family and my life for as long as I can remember,” Irick said in a statement.