A power outage at a midtown subway station caused widespread delays and service changes during the morning rush on Friday, the MTA said.

It is not immediately clear what caused the outage at the Seventh Avenue-53rd Street station about 7:25 a.m. The MTA is investigating with Con Edison at the scene, a spokeswoman said.

The agency did not have an estimate for when regular service would resume.

Commuters fumed on Twitter.

“Commute from Hell! Over 1 hour!” one user posted with a picture of a packed subway car.

As a result of the outage, the following changes are in effect:

-B train service is suspended in both directions.

-Some D trains are running on the C line between West Fourth Street-Washington Square and 59th Street-Columbus Circle in both directions.

-Some northbound D trains are terminating at 34th Street-Herald Square.

-E trains are running on the F line between West Fourth Street-Washington Square and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue in both directions.

-There are no M trains in either direction between Essex Street and Forest Hills-71st Avenue.

The MTA said to expect delays in A, B, C, D, E, F, J, M, N, Q and R trains.