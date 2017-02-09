Up to a foot of snow is expected in New York City on Thursday, which means there are bound to be mass transit service changes.

Early morning commuters didn't see much impact, but that could change as more snow accumulates.

Here's a look at the weather-related service changes so far:

Subways

No. 6 trains: Express train service resumed in the Bronx at about 8 a.m.

Buses

All local, limited, select and express buses across the five boroughs are running with delays, the MTA said.

S42 service will operate via Richmond Terrace, Jersey Street, Brighton Avenue and temporarily stand at Brighton Avenue/Lafayette Avenue.

S52 service will operate via Richmond Terrace, Jersey Street and its regular route after Jersey Street/Crescent Street.

LIRR

Some trains were canceled Thursday morning due to the nonpassenger train derailment at the Jamaica station Wednesday morning.

There are 10-15 minute delays on the westbound Babylon Branch, due to winter storm conditions, LIRR said.

There are 10-15 minute delays on the westbound and eastbound Hempstead Branch, due to winter storm conditions, LIRR said.

Metro-North

No weather-related service changes on Metro-North so far.

Check back for updates on snow-related service changes.