Veronique

Veronique "Ronnie" Hakim, the MTA's New York City Transit president, has been appointed the agencies interim executive director while Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a seven-person committee search for a new chairperson. (Credit: MTA)

Comments

More like this

The transit advocacy group Riders Alliance rallied at Advocates slam Cuomo on MTA subway delays New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday new Cuomo introduces legislation to protect airport staff A half-priced MetroCard proposal for low-income New Yorkers City unions back half-fare MetroCards for some NYers

Comments