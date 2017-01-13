Here's a look at the MTA service changes for this weekend.

No. 1 trains, all weekend

There will be no train service between 14th Street and South Ferry in both directions.

Trains will skip 28th, 23rd and 18th streets in both directions.

No. 2 trains, all weekend

Trains will run local in both directions between 34th Street-Penn Station and Chambers Street.

3:45 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday

Service will operate in two sections: 1. Between Flatbush Avenue and East 180th Street, and via the 5 line to and from Dyre Avenue. 2. Between East 180th Street and 241st Street.

East 180th Street-bound trains will run express from 241st Street to East 180th Street.

No. 3 trains, all weekend

Trains will run local in both directions between 34th Street-Penn Station and Chambers Street.

Trains will skip Sutter Avenue-Rutland Road and Junius Street in both directions.

No. 3 trains will replace 4 train service in Brooklyn.

No. 4 trains, all weekend

There will be no train service between Brooklyn Bridge and Utica Avenue/New Lots Avenue.

Trains will run local in both directions between 125th Street and Brooklyn Bridge.

Trains will skip Sutter Avenue-Rutland Road and Junius Street in both directions.

No. 5 trains, Saturday and Sunday

There will be no train service between Grand Central-42nd Street and Bowling Green.

No. 5 trains, 3:45 a.m. Saturday to 9:30 a.m. Sunday

No. 2 trains replace the 5 train Dyer Avenue shuttle.

No. 5 trains, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday

There will be no train service between 149th Street-Grand Concourse and Dyre Avenue.

No. 5 trains, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday

Bronx-bound trains will skip 138th Street-Grand Concourse.

No. 7 trains, Saturday and Sunday

Flushing-bound trains will skip 33rd, 40th, 46th, 52nd and 69th streets.

12:40 a.m. to 5 a.m., Friday and Saturday

All trains board on the Flushing-bound platform at the Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue and Hunters Point Avenue stations.

C trains, Saturday and Sunday

There will be no train service between W. 4th Street and Euclid Avenue.

E trains, all weekend

Trains will run via the F line in both directions between W. 4th Street and 21st Street-Queensbridge.

L trains, all weekend

Train service will be suspended in both directions between 14th Street-Union Square and Eighth Avenue.

B trains, all weekend

The B train does not operate on weekends.

D trains, all weekend

Norwood-bound trains will skip Union Street, 4th Avenue-9th Street, Prospect Avenue and 25th Street.

F trains, all weekend

Jamaica-bound trains will run via the A line from Jay Street-MetroTech to W. 4th Street.

There will be no train service between Jay Street-MetroTech and Stillwell Avenue in both directions.

N trains, all weekend

Astoria-bound trains will run express from 59th Street in Brooklyn to Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center.

8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

All trains will board at the Manhattan-bound platform at Queensboro Plaza.

R trains, all weekend

Manhattan-bound trains will run express from 59th Street in Brooklyn to Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center.

Saturday and Sunday

Service operates to/from the 179th Street station.

G trains, all weekend

Service will operate between Court Square and Stillwell Avenue.

W trains, all weekend

The W train does not operate on weekends.

Z trains, Saturday through Monday

The Z train does not operate on holidays.