Every New Year’s Eve an estimated million people flood Times Square for the ball drop, not to mention the thousands heading to parties, packing out bars and attending concerts throughout New York City.

And while the excitement coursing through the streets can be fun, it also means more people relying on public transportation to get around. Add in that New Year's festivities fall on a weekend, when subway service is typically curtailed due to ongoing MTA projects, and well, things could get confusing.

Here is everything you need to know for the New Year's Eve holiday weekend.

Subways

Subway routes in midtown on Saturday will operate every 8 to 12 minutes until 3 a.m. Sunday.

Straphangers should avoid the 42nd Street-Times Square station (1, 2, 3, 7, N, Q, R and S) on New Year’s Eve, as the station’s street-level exits are subject to closure by the NYPD, the MTA said. Instead, subway riders should use the underground passageway to exit via Eighth Avenue-42nd Street.

No. 1 trains, 7 p.m. Saturday through midnight

Trains will skip 50th Street in both directions. Customers can use the 34th Street-Penn Station or 59th Street-Columbus Circle stations for access to Times Square.

No. 3 trains, Saturday through Monday

Trains will skip Pennsylvania Avenue in both directions.

Trains will skip Sutter Avenue-Rutland Road and Junius Street in both directions.

No. 4 trains, Saturday through Monday

Trains will skip Pennsylvania Avenue in both directions.

Trains will skip Sutter Avenue-Rutland Road and Junius Street in both directions.

No. 7 trains, 12:40 to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday

All trains board on the Flushing-bound platform at the Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue and Hunters Point Avenue stations.

D trains, 10:45 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday

Norwood-bound trains will skip 170th Street, 174th-175th streets and 182nd-183rd streets.

F trains, Saturday through Monday

The Coney Island-bound platforms at Avenue I, Bay Parkway, Avenue N, Avenue P, Avenue U and Avenue X are closed for renovation.

J trains, 3:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

Broad Street-bound trains will skip Flushing Avenue, Lorimer Street and Hewes Street.

M train, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

Essex Street-bound trains will skip Flushing Avenue, Lorimer Street and Hewes Street. Trains will run every 20 minutes.

N trains, 5:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Service will operate in two sections: Between Ditmars Boulevard and Queensboro Plaza and between Times Square-42nd Street and Stillwell Avenue.

7 p.m. Saturday through midnight

Trains will skip 49th Street in both directions. Use 34th Street-Herald Square or 57th Street-Seventh Avenue for access to Times Square.

Saturday through Monday

The Manhattan-bound platforms at 86th Street, Avenue U, Kings Highway, 20th Avenue, 18th Avenue, New Utrecht Avenue and Fort Hamilton Parkway are closed for renovation.

Q trains, 7 p.m. Saturday through midnight

Trains will skip 49th Street in both directions. Use 34th Street-Herald Square or 57th Street-Seventh Avenue for access to Times Square.

5:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Trains will run local between 57th Street-Seventh Avenue and Canal Street.

R trains, 7 p.m. Saturday through midnight

Trains will skip 49th Street in both directions. Use 34th Street-Herald Square or 57th Street-Seventh Avenue for access to Times Square.

S shuttle, 12:01 to 6 a.m. Saturday

42nd Street shuttle service will operate overnight.

Monday service

Subways, buses and the Staten Island Railway will operate on a Sunday/special holiday schedule for Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, the MTA said.

No. 5 trains

There will be no service in Brooklyn.

No. 6 trains

Trains will run express service.

No. 7 trains

Trains will run express service.

M trains

There will be no train service between Delancey-Essex streets and 71st Avenue.

Buses

The following buses will take you to Times Square. However, the MTA warns of possible rerouting on New Year’s Eve due to street closures or heavy congestion: M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M7, M10, M11, M12, M20, M31, M34A SBS, M42, M50, M57, M101, M102, M103, M104, BxM2, BxM3, BxM4, BxM6, BxM7, BxM8, BxM9, BxM10, BxM11, BM1, BM2, BM3, BM4, BM5, QM1, QM2, QM3, QM4, QM5, QM6, QM10, QM12, QM15, QM16, QM17, QM18, QM20, QM21, QM24, X1, X10, X17, X27, X28, X37, X38

For more information on bus service changes, head to travel.mtanyct.info.

Commuter rails

Metro-North

On Friday, Dec. 30, extra trains will depart Grand Central beginning at 1 p.m. Note: Due to reduced ridership in the evening, some trains may be canceled or combined.

On New Year’s Eve, trains will run on a special schedule that will include extra Manhattan-bound trains in the late afternoon and early evenings. Overnight outbound service will also be provided.

On New Year’s Day, trains will operate on a Sunday schedule.

On Monday, Jan. 2, trains will operate on a Saturday schedule without the “Shoppers Specials.”

For more information on train times, head to MTA.info.

Note: Alcohol consumption on Metro-North trains is prohibited from noon on New Year’s Eve through noon on New Year’s Day.

Long Island Rail Road

Information regarding the Long Island Rail Road’s New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day schedule was not immediately available. A spokesman for the MTA said service changes would be announced the week before the holiday, so check back with amNY.com for more information.