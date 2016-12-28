New Year’s Eve can be a magical time for the millions of people who choose to ring in the new year in New York City, but for motorists it’s mostly a time you dread getting behind the wheel.

Streets in Manhattan will begin shutting down to traffic on Saturday in preparation for the Times Square ball drop, and the influx of tourists won't make it any easier to get around either.

If you absolutely must drive somewhere, check this list of street closures before you head out the door.

Between 6 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday, the following streets will be closed.

West 38th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 39th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 40th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 41st Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 42nd Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 43rd Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 44th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 45th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 46th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 47th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 48th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 49th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 50th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 51st Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 52nd Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 53rd Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 54th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 55th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 56th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 57th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 58th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 59th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

Sixth Avenue between 38th and 59th streets

Seventh Avenue between 38th and 59th streets

Broadway between 38th and 59th streets

Eighth Avenue between 38th and 59th streets